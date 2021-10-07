New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday shared a new video of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident that showed unarmed farmers being run over by a black SUV car that belonged to the family of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra. The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that led to eight deaths has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits. Opposition leaders have demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and the arrest of his son.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Supreme Court Takes Cognisance of Farmers’ Killing, Will Hear Matter Today

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said that justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of farmers. He added that the protesters cannot be 'silenced through murder'.

Sharing the video, Varun Gandhi wrote: "The video is crystal clear. Protesters cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."

Watch the video below: (Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

Notably, Gandhi has been vocal about the incident and wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, and demanded strict action against culprits. He also suggested a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe in a time-bound manner in the case.

He paid tribute to farmers killed in the incident and said that Rs 1 crore compensation should be given to the families of victims.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident’.

(With inputs from ANI)