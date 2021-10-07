Lakhimpur: The Supreme Court sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the first information report (FIR) registered and arrests made in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On Thursday, the UP government appointed Allahabad High Court Justice (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri to probe the incident of violence. Navjot Singh Sidhu, on the other hand, has said that he will go on hunger strike tomorrow if Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is not arrested.Also Read - Live Score India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Updates: India Innings Over Due to Rain

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or a high court into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is among those booked, should resign to ensure an impartial probe.

Here are the key developments:

Two persons have been taken into custody and are being questioned in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Police have recovered empty bullet shells at violence site: UP Govt sources

Ashish Pandey and Lav Kush who were in the convoy have been arrested by the police.

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired Allahabad High Court judge, to investigate the death of eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri last Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi said Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is among those booked, should resign to ensure an impartial probe.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report regarding the accused in the Lakhimpur violence case and whether any action had been taken against them. “We need to know who are the accused against whom you have registered FIR & whether you have arrested them or not,” the court said.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu leads Punjab Congress to march to Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh today. If arrests are not made or he (MoS Teni’s son) doesn’t join the investigation by tomorrow, then I will sit on hunger strike, he says.

Uttar Pradesh government tells Supreme Court that an SIT has been constituted and a single-member enquiry commission has been constituted, to also file a status report.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi posted a video purportedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder asking for accountability for the farmers.

#WATCH | En route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu-led march stopped at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana)- Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) border pic.twitter.com/wcqAKSUYuE



