New Delhi: Four more persons, including a BJP worker who was seen inside the SUV that crushed protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, have been arrested on Monday. With these, the number of arrests in the episode reached 10.

"Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway", the UP police said in a statement.

Those held have been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht. So far, the special investigation team (SIT) has arrested 10 persons including the key accused Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shekhar Bharti and Latif.

Jaiswal, a resident of Ayodhyapuri, identified himself as a BJP worker who was on his way to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for a wrestling event at Banbirpur, the native village of the union minister, when the violence broke out. In a viral video, he was seen escaping from the lead SUV in the convoy of vehicles that mowed down the farmers.

He had also that the protesters attacked Ashish Mishra’s convoy and the car was not moving. “We were at the programme venue. There was an atmosphere of fear. They were armed with sticks and rocks and they kept attacking us, abusing us. They also shouted “Khalistan Zindabad. They climbed the car,” NDTV reported quoting Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, the officials said Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Latif were remanded in judicial custody on Monday after nearly a fortnight in police custody.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers’ protest in the Tikonia area of the district, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of the Union minister’s son.