New Delhi: Expressing disappoinment over the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanth-led UP government in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court on Friday said, “It is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused. Taking suo motu cognizance of the Lakhimpur violence that claimed eight lives in the Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, October 3, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also asserted that handing over the case to the CBI was not the solution.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister's Son Skips Summons, Fails to Appear Before UP Police

Hitting out at the UP government over the non-arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, the bench asked”Is this the way you treat the accused in other cases as well?…Sending notice”. Also Read - ‘Record When You See A BJP Leader's Car Pass': Shivakumar's Appeal To People After Lakhimpur Violence

On the other hand, Harish Salve representing the UP government said that post mortem did not show any bullet wounds, that is why the notice was sent to him. They have found two cartridges, maybe the accused had a bad aim. Responding to this, the bench asked, “So this is a ground for not taking custody of the accused? When there is a serious allegation of death or gunshot injury will the accused in this country be treated the same way?” The other two judges on the Bench were Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Summoned For Questioning By UP Police

Meanwhile, Salve said the case is extremely serious. To which the bench replied, “If it is an extremely serious case that’s not how things are taking place. It is only in words and not in action”. Salve admitted before the top court that what has been done by the state is not satisfactory and remedial action will be taken soon, and urged the bench to put the matter for hearing immediately after the Dussehra vacation.

The top court also took a strong objection to SIT formed in the matter, which comprises local officers. The bench said it may not be required to keep the SIT anymore, and emphasized that they should not destroy evidence or do anything negative. Salve submitted that given the evidence in hand, allegations under Section 302, maybe possibly true.

Later the SC told Salve that it will take up the matter after Dussehra vacation, ‘but that does not mean the state holds its hands’ and insisted that the state must take immediate steps.