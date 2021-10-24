Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with the violence that was triggered after he allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers had claimed that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

New Delhi: Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been shifted to a government hospital after he reportedly tested positive for dengue.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was staging a demonstration against the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the violence that followed.

On Saturday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to organise country-wide protests on October 26 to press for the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur violence, and also to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation.

The SKM also decided to postpone its Mahapanchayat in Lucknow, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 26, to November 22.

In the statement, the body also clarified that Bhartiya Sikh Sanghatan (led by Jasbir Singh Virk) has never been and will not be a part of SKM. The SKM reiterated its demand for a thorough investigation by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the alleged sacrilege and murder at Singhu Border earlier this month.

A man was found lynched with his hand chopped off while his body was tied to a metal barricade at a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border recently.