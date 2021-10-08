Chandigarh: A day after being detained at Shahranpur border while trying to visit victims’ families in Lakhimpur, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced that he will sit on a hunger strike until the primary accused, Ashish Misra joins the police investigation. He further added that he will continue the fast till Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son is not arrested in the case.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Police Issue Fresh Notice To Minister’s Son To Appear Before It On Oct 9

Earlier in the day, he met the kin of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a day after he was detained along with Punjab Congress leaders in Saharanpur.

The minister's son, Ashish Mishra, is an accused in the case and was told by police to appear before it for questioning on Friday but he skipped it. However, he has been asked again to appear before the police on Saturday.

Sidhu, who met the family of 28-year-old journalist Raman Kashyap, one of the eight people killed in the violence, proceeded on a fast and could be seen lying on a cot at the scribe’s house in Lakhimpur Kheri. As per updates, Sidhu is also observing a “maun vrat” (silent fast).

Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is among the Congress leaders from Punjab accompanying Sidhu, said they too will sit on a fast with him.

Sidhu had earlier demanded the arrest of the ministor’s son, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Sidhu while tagging photos of his meeting with one of the families, said, “Justice delayed-justice denied.”

During his meeting, Sidhu consoled family members of Lovepreet Singh. Sidhu later said, “What has happened is a barbaric crime. Entire India is asking for justice. Loss of human life can never be compensated.”

Sidhu, who is accompanied by Punjab ministers and MLAs, was allowed to head towards Lakhimpur Kheri hours after they were detained at a police station in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

It must be noted that four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Furthermore, the farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father.

