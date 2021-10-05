Lucknow: The Lakhimpur violence has now culminated into a major political battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition parties-led by the Congress. On Tuesday, the Sitapur police arrested Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and at least 10 others, to “prevent the commission of cognizable offences”. This comes after keeping her at a local guest house for 24 hours. Other than Priyanka Gandhi, those arrested include Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, UP Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and party MLC Deepak Singh.Also Read - Punjab CM Channi Equates Lakhimpur Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Says Incident Was Pre-planned

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped from leaving the airport in Lucknow. Baghel sat on a dharna at the airport after being disallowed to go to the Uttar Pradesh Congress office amid widespread protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders,” he wrote in a tweet with a photo of him sitting on the floor at the airport. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Makes Big Statement, Says Candidates Names Will Be Announced After…

Here are the key updates:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wanted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri but as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district, the administration has stopped the entry of political leaders. We had to stop Priyanka in Sitapur, Sitapur DM Vishal Bhardwaj said.

Over 24 hours after keeping her at a local guest house, the Sitapur police arrested Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and at least 10 others, to “prevent the commission of cognizable offences”.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was prevented from coming out of Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport Tuesday when he arrived to visit the state Congress office and meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“We don’t trust that BJP govt will bring culprit/s to justice. We appeal to farmers to throw this govt out of power. Videos and people at the spot indicated involvement of the son of MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni) along with others,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tells ANI.

“We aren’t aware of how incident happened. It is visible in the video that the driver was killed after being pulled out of car. If it were my son, he’d have been dead. It’s impossible to get out of a place where car ran over people amid gathering of thousands,” says MoS Ajay Mishra.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday where he will meet Union home minister Amit Shah later in the evening. Before leaving for Delhi, Channi told reporters at Chandigarh airport that he will discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with Shah.

Our Hon’ble MPs Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas & Sushmita Dev met with the families who lost their loved ones in the #LakhimpurKheri incident.@BJP4India leaders have treated our farmers with utmost cruelty. We demand justice! pic.twitter.com/zwrSSfkZr2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 5, 2021

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary pushed for President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh saying that the entire state machinery under the Yogi Adityanath government is trying to suppress the truth.

If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri ! @INCIndia @INCPunjab

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 5, 2021