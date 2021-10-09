New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had ended his hunger strike, soon after the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish appeared before Crime Branch to record his statement in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Demanding the arrest of Mishra’s son, Sidhu had started his protest yesterday at the house of journalist Raman Kashyap, who lost his life in the violence on October 3.Also Read - 'Channi Will Sink Congress in 2022', Navjot Singh Sidhu's Rant Against Chief Minister Triggers New Controversy in Punjab

Meanwhile, after being served second notice, Ashish Mishra, an accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the Police on Saturday. Heavy security was deployed in and around the place where interrogation with Ashish Mishra was going on. Barricades were also set up at each entry point and internet services were suspended to avoid untoward incidents.

Ashish Mishra's lawyer Awadhesh Singh and a lot of his supporters also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where interrogation of Ashish Mishra was underway.

The second notice sent by the Police had asked Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday. This time, the notice also warned Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

For the unversed, the second notice was issued to Mishra after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

Yesterday, the top court had expressed disappoinment over the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanth-led UP government in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said,”It is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused.”

Hitting out at the UP government over the non-arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, the bench asked”Is this the way you treat the accused in other cases as well?…Sending notice”.