New Delhi: A day when Congress delegation met the family members of the deceased farmers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will hear the matter on Thursday. It must be noted that the incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

As per the case list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising CJI Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

On Sunday, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhinpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. It was reported that two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

In the matter, an FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

The apex court, while hearing a separate plea by a farmers’ body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage satyagrah’ at Jantar Mantar, had on Monday observed that nobody takes the responsibility when such incidents happen.

The observations by the top court had come when Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the unfortunate incident at Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With inputs from PTI)