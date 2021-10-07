Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday summoned Ashish Mishra, the son of the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni, for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The UP police pasted a notice outside the Union Minister’s residence, asking Ashish to appear before it tomorrow (October 8) in connection with the incident.Also Read - Varun, Maneka Gandhi Dropped From BJP's National Executive After Tweet On Lakhimpur

Uttar Pradesh Police pastes notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Oct 8 in connection with the violence pic.twitter.com/HR7sm1b2K7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the district on October 3 during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab CM Channi Discusses Matter With Amit Shah, TMC Leaders Meet Families of Victims | Key Points

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle that was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed the the vehicle belonged to the minister’s son Ashish Mishra.

Ashish Mishra has been charged with multiple offences in the case, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

On Thursday, Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh said he has been summoned for questioning. “If Ashish Mishra does not abide by the summons, legal procedure will be adopted,” she said, according to news agency PTI.

Singh added that two others are being questioned about the violence. “They’ve confirmed role of three others who are dead,” she said. “Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information.”

Singh said teams had been set up to arrest the accused persons, the news agency reported.

A longer version of a video from Lakhimpur Kheri district showing an SUV running over a group of unarmed protestors emerged on social media on Wednesday.

The police have not yet verified the authenticity of the video.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report about the first information reports, the accused persons and the arrests made in the case.