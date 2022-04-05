Cycle Day: Lakshadweep Administration on Tuesday declared Wednesday of every week as ‘Cycle Day’ for government employees. According to the notification released by the government, the order will come into effect from tomorrow, 6th April.Also Read - Lakshadweep Eases Covid Restrictions As Cases Dip | Details Here

