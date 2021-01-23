New Delhi: In a swift sea-air coordinated operation and while braving adverse weather condition, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday rescued seven crew members of its ship which sank in the morning off Kalpeni in Lakshadweep Group of Islands. Also Read - Navy Sailor Found Dead Due To Bullet Injury In INS Betwa cabin

The sunken vessel MSV Messiah sailed from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on January 19, carrying cargo for Lakshadweep's capital Kavaratti, the ICG said.

Coast Guard Dornier aircraft sighted the crew of MSV Messiah floating in a partially submerged lifeboat around 30 nautical miles southwest of Kalpeni island.

Coast Guard Ship Sujeet was then vectored towards the lifeboat. But despite strong winds and adverse weather conditions, all the crew members were safely picked up.

The rescued crew later said that their vessel MSV Messiah sunk around 9 am and since then they were floating in a lifeboat, praying to be rescued.

All personnel rescued are safe onboard Coast Guard ship Sujeet and will be disembarked at Kavaratti on Saturday morning, the ICG said.