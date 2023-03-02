Home

News

India

Lakshadweep Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8AM

live

Lakshadweep Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8AM

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most accurate election coverage.

Lakshadweep Bypoll Results Live Updates

Lakshadweep Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Hello, readers! The results of the by-poll to the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat will be declared today. Bypoll to the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated following the disqualification of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Mohammed Faizal after his conviction in a criminal case, was held on February 27 along with the assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most accurate election coverage.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.