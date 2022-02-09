The Lakshadweep administration on Tuesday decided to ease some restrictions imposed in the islands owing to the dip in the cases. According to the order issued by authorities, no COVID-19 test result will now required for inter-island travel for those who have taken both vaccine doses 14 days prior to movement.Also Read - Omicron Subvariant BA.2 May Be More Detectable, No Proof Of Being Severe: WHO

As per the new directive, all passenger ships/HSCs under the Lakshadweep Administration can operate with 100% passenger capacity. On January 21, the island administration had restricted the number of passengers on the ships due to the worsening pandemic situation.

All those who wish to come to Lakshadweep should carry a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained within 48 hours of the travel and need to undergo three days mandatory quarantine. "No political, social and religious functions and gatherings shall be allowed without prior permission of the District collector. Night curfew shall be enforced in all islands from 10 PM to 6AM," it said.