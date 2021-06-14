Kochi: Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case filed against her by Lakshadweep Police, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The development comes after the island’s BJP unit president C Abdul Khader Haji lodged a complaint against the model and actor for accusing the Centre of using Lakshadweep administrator Praful K Patel as “bioweapon” on the island’s people. Also Read - Who is Aisha Sultana, Actor-Filmmaker Facing Sedition Charges in Lakshadweep?

The complaint comes amid one of the fiercest protests seen in Lakshadweep in decades against the “undemocratic” policy changes of the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Patel. Several BJP members even protested against the charges, with at least 15 of them resigning, stating that the complaint was “false and manipulated”. But who is Aisha Sultana and what did she say? Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - 15 Lakshadweep BJP Leaders Resign Over Sedition Charges Against Filmmaker Aisha Sultana

However, BJP Kerala State Vice President KS Radhakrishnan alleged that the BJP members who quit over the complaint were “terrorised and coerced” into doing so. Also Read - Lakshadweep Filmmaker Aisha Sulthana Named in Sedition FIR For Her ‘Biological Weapon’ Remark

“There is the nominal presence of BJP in Lakshadweep. Majority of the people do not belong to BJP. They were terrorized and coerced by the majority and they had no other option but to endorse the views adopted by the majority party. That is what happened there,” Radhakrishnan told ANI.

Other politicians, including Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and Congress leader MM Hassan have extended their support to the filmmaker and have demanded the withdrawal of the cases against her.

Aisha Sultana is a model, actor and filmmaker based in Chetiath island in Lakshadweep. She is a renowned face in Kerala as well and has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers. She made her directorial debut in 2020 with the independent Malayalam film ‘Flush’. She also worked as an associate director on the sets of Malayalam film ‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha’.