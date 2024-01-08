Maldives FM Moosa Zameer Calls Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi ‘Unacceptable’

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Monday condemned the use of derogatory language by three junior ministers from Mohamed Muizzu’s government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding,” Zameer wrote on X.

Lakshadweep MP Faizal Criticises Maldives Ministers’ Remarks on PM Modi’s

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal on Monday criticised Maldives ministers’ statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media post on the tourism potential of the archipelago, urging them to “think twice” before commenting on India’s internal matters.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s remarks pertained to Lakshadweep tourism, which is entirely an internal matter of India. The comments made by Maldivian deputy ministers on this matter are unwanted and uninvited,” Faizal told PTI over phone. The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

