‘Lakshya 84 Days’ Launched In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar After 179 Child Die In Last Three Months

A total of 179 children died in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar in the past three months.

'Lakshya 84 Days' Launched In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar After 179 Child Die In Last Three Months . | Photo: ANI

Nandurbar: Over the past three months, a total of 179 children have tragically lost their lives in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. According to the available data, there were 75 recorded deaths in July, followed by 86 in August. Additionally, 18 more deaths have been reported in September till now, as confirmed by the Chief Medical Officer of Nandurbar.

“Looking at the data, 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September have happened till now in Nandurbar district. Major reasons for the deaths are low birth weight, birth asphyxia, Sepsis and respiratory diseases,” Nandurbar CMO M Sawan Kumar told ANI.

Highlighting the main reason behind the increasing number of deaths in Nandurbar district, Chief Medical Officer said,” A total of 71 per cent of deaths are of babies form 0-28 days age. At least 60 per cent of deaths are recording in Nandurbar’s two talukas. The reason of death are the villages don’t have 12 months connectivity, there is problem with the roads, and ambulance is unable to go in these areas. Due to network connectivity issue, information about the patient is received late and then arrival of the patient to the hospital is delayed due to this. Many women have sickle cell here which results in complications during delivery.”

In order to curb the deaths of infants the state has started Mission Lakshya, giving details the Chief Medical Officer said, ” To reduced the number of deaths, we have started Mission Lakshya 84 days. In this mission, we will monitor ANC for 42 days and PNC for 42 days by visiting them daily and with this effort, we will try to reduce the number of deaths and the results will be reflected within two-three months.”

