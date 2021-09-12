Mumbai: The famous Ganesh pandal at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja is closed for physical darshan this year but devotees can still get online darshan of Ganpati Bappa. Lakhs of devotees are flocking for the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja through online mode, not just from Mumbai but from everywhere across India and the world.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Celebrations Begin Across India Amid COVID Restrictions. See Visuals

As many as 34,61,368 devotees took darshan of the Lord Ganesha through online mode on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, according to the data available from Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

A total of 17,07,349 devotees watched Lord Ganesha's idol on the Facebook page of the Mandal on Day 1, while 17,54,019 people watch the livestream on YouTube.

The 4-feet tall Lord Ganesh idol at Lalbaugcha Raja is in Vishu avatar this year.

Devotees of Raja of Lalbaug are able to get the online darshan through the official website of Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and their social media handles.

Here’s the link to the Youtube livestream Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 online darshan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBl6_QJt0Sw&ab_channel=LalbaugchaRaja

Day 2 aarti and darshan will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021.

Ganpati devotees in Mumbai and Pune can also order prasad of ladoos from Lalbaugcha Raja online via the Mandal’s website or JioMart App. The price of prasad (Rs 70) includes 2 pieces of ladoo and you get free home delivery.