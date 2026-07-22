‘Looking forward to coming back’: Lalit Modi signals India return after Tribunal Verdict

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi said that he is looking forward to his return to India following the tribunal vedict. "I am really looking forward to returning to India after a long long time. Stay well and stay safe," Lalit Modi posted on X.

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Lalit Modi is set to return to India. File image/PTI

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi said he is eager to come back to India after receiving relief from an appellate tribunal, which quashed key ED findings and penalties against him in a FEMA case connected to the 2009 IPL in South Africa.

“I am really looking forward to returning to India after a long long time. Stay well and stay safe,” Modi posted on X.

Relief for Lalit Modi, others in FEMA case

Lalit Modi and others have received relief after a New Delhi appellate tribunal quashed the Enforcement Directorate’s penalty order in a FEMA case connected to the 2009 IPL edition played in South Africa.

The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture of Property Act (SAFEMA) tribunal in New Delhi partially accepted the appeal against the ED’s May 31, 2018 order, quashing the findings and penalties imposed on the appellants for alleged violations under FEMA.

The tribunal dismissed the ED’s main line of argument on the nature of the disputed transactions, stating that it was unable to accept the agency’s claim that payments made over time without prior budgeting would fall under the category of “Capital Account Transactions”.

#WATCH | IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi to return to India. He says, “I’m really happy with the verdict yesterday. It’s really been a great day. 16 years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth. I’m… pic.twitter.com/QTN7VkzuEy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

The 2009 edition of the IPL was moved to South Africa in the wake of the general elections in India. Welcoming the order on Tuesday, Lalit Modi said, “The Tribunal has rejected the central premise on which the ED’s case against me had been built… This marks the conclusion of what has been the single most significant legal matter arising from the 2009 South Africa IPL.”

Lalit Modi, who has been based abroad for over a decade while facing probes related to alleged financial irregularities during his IPL stint, has expressed his desire to return to India after receiving relief from the tribunal.