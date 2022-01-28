Dehradun: Lalkuan Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand state in India. It falls under the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency and is a part of the Nainital district. The Lalkuan Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday). The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Zahoorabad: How Things Stand On Ground On a Seat Critical For Om Prakash Rajbhar And SP. Key Points

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Lalkuan constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's Naveen Chandra Dumka won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Harish Chandra Durgapal with a margin of 27108 votes. And, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from the Indian National Congress.

Key candidates from Lalkuan Assembly Constituency

Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress

Mohan Singh Bisht from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP

Chandrashekar Pandey from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)



Congress Fields its Troubleshooter Harish Rawat from Lalkuan

Congress candidate Harish Rawat was earlier given a ticket from the Ramnagar seat in Nainital, however, in a surprising move, Uttarakhand Congress did a last-minute shifting of his seat and gave him the Lalkuan seat. With a fear of disgruntled aspirants playing spoilsport against the official candidates looming large, both the Congress and the BJP have intensified their efforts to suppress the rebellion within the party ranks. And, the change of seat is also considered as a step in this direction. Rawat's change of seat assumes significance as the party's state-working president Ranjit Rawat, too, wanted to contest from Ramnagar. On the other hand, former cabinet minister Harish Chandra Durgapal had threatened to quit the party in protest against the Congress' previously announced candidate for Lalkuan constituency, Sandhya Dalakoti. But, after Harish Rawat's candidature was confirmed from Lalkuan, Durgapal said he will continue to work for the Congress and "ensure Rawat's victory".

Opinion Poll Predicts Harish Rawat as Most Popular CM Choice

As per an Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, a majority of the respondents said that they wanted Harish Rawat to head the next Uttarakhand government. In the state’s Kumaun region as well, Harish Rawat emerged as the most favourite candidate for the top job with 41 per cent votes. When the respondents in Garhwal were asked whom they want to see as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, 43% of participants voted for the Congress leader.

LALKUAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Naveen Chandra Dumka BJP Winner 44,293 54.81% 27,108 Harish Chandra Durgapal INC Runner Up 17,185 21.27% Harendra Singh Bora IND 3rd 14,709 18.20% None Of The Above NOTA 4th 1,216 1.50% Rajeev Mohan BSP 5th 964 1.19% Purushottam Sharma CPI(ML)(L) 6th 793 0.98% Virendra Puri Maharaj IND 7th 592 0.73% Chandan Singh Rana SHS 8th 407 0.50% Vijay Joshi IND 9th 238 0.29% Deepa Bhatt UKKD 10th 224 0.28% Rajender Singh Bisht IND 11th 191 0.24%

LALKUAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Naveen Chandra Dumka BJP Winner 44,293 54.81% 27,108 Harish Chandra Durgapal INC Runner Up 17,185 21.27% 2012 Harish Chandra Durgapal IND Winner 25,189 37% 8,848 Naveen Chandra Dumka BJP Runner Up 16,341 24%

