Lalkuan Election Result LIVE: Lalkuan Assembly constituency falls under the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency and is a part of the Nainital district. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The counting of votes for the Lalkuan Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Lalkuan constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's Naveen Chandra Dumka won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Harish Chandra Durgapal with a margin of 27108 votes. This year, the key candidates who fought for the Lalkuan seat are — Congress' Harish Rawat, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht and AAP's Chandrashekar Pandey.

