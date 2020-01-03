New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, believed to be a staunch rationalist, called a political get together on the occasion of the New Year on Wednesday. In an informal chit-chat session, he is believed to have said that when in 2005 he came to the bungalow vacated by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, he found mounds of mud dug from the courtyard and several plastic packets (pudiyas) spread in various corners. He also said that even Lalu Prasad, himself, admitted that he left his ghosts behind.

This unofficial anecdote, however, has triggered several such anecdotes in the political corridors. RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary said Laluji had once told him that Nitish Kumar had commissioned a ritual at the Kali temple in Darbhanga House, Patna, aimed at harming him. But when the priests learnt that the ritual was being conducted to harm Laluji, they informed him and, perhaps, he did something to counter the black magic. “I had forgotten this anecdote since I do not believe in these things. Nitish Kumar’s remarks suddenly reminded me of that,” Tiwary said.

He flayed Prasad for once appointing a ‘tantric’ as his party’s vice president — an apparent reference to UP-based Shankar Charan Tripathi whose appointment as RJDs national spokesman in 2017 had caused much public bemusement. He was expelled from the party less than a year later after he publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi, who then headed the Congress, an old ally of RJD.

लालू प्रसाद ने सूर्य ग्रहण में बिस्कुट खाने और सूचना क्रांति को आइटी-वाइटी बताकर मजाक उड़ाते हुए बार-बार साबित किया कि उनकी सोच लालटेन युग वाली है, और इसीलिए उन्होंने बिहार का विकास नहीं होने दिया। आज भले ही उनके बेटे चार्टर विमान में केक काट कर बर्थ डे मनाएँ, लेकिन आम जनता… pic.twitter.com/nuY78q54bw — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 2, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi came out with a couple of tweets, recalling episodes in the RJD supremos political career that hinted at his belief in woo doo. Sushil Modi also recalled Prasad having blamed the 2008 Kosi floods on Kumar’s consumption of biscuits during a solar eclipse.

(With Agency Inputs)