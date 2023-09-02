Home

WATCH: Lalu Yadav’s Champaran Mutton Recipe For Rahul Gandhi Has A Unique ‘Political Hunger’ Twist With BJP On Receiving End

Rahul Gandhi can be seen taking cooking tips from Lalu Prasad Yadav as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo prepares Bihar's special 'Champaran Mutton' for his guest.

Screengrab from video shared by Rahul Gandhi on YouTube

New Delhi: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video from his “special meeting” with former Bihar Chief Minister and and INDIA bloc ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family at the home of the RJD chief’s daughter, Misa Bharti’s Delhi residence.

The meeting, which apparently took place on August 4, on the day when the Supreme Court suspended Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, thus paving the way for the Wayanad MP’s return to the Lok Sabha.

In the video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his various social media handles, the Congress leader can be seen taking cooking tips from Lalu Yadav as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo prepares Bihar’s special ‘Champaran Mutton’ for his guest.

All the while, the INDIA allies can also be heard taking jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the saffron party’s “political hunger” for power.

“Lalu ji is a champion of this stuff (cooking), so I thought I would also try to learn,” Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in the video as Lalu and Gandhi prepare dinner at the Delhi home of the former Bihar CM.

“So, you mix everything in this (dish). What is the difference between this and politics?” Rahul asks Lalu who heartily quips: “Politics is also impossible without mixing.”

The INDIA allies can also be heard taking potshots at the BJP, claiming that the ruling party “sown seeds of hatred” among people to “satiate their political hunger”. “Political hunger is something which is never satiated,” Lalu noted in reply to Gandhi’s query on why the BJP is “spreading hatred” in the country.

“The seeds of propaganda are sown in people’s minds, they are brainwashed,” Bihar Deputy CM and Lalu’s son Tejashwi chipped in, while referring to the recent communal clashes in Haryana.

“They want to keep the public trapped firmly in their clutches. They burn their homes, their money and always want to control them,” Lalu Yadav can be heard saying while referring to the BJP.

On a lighter note, Lalu Yadav revealed his love for Thai food to which Rahul replied that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expertly cooks the same and he would ask her to make some for Lalu and his family.

After preparing the meal, Rahul Gandhi said he would take home some for his sister Priyanka. “My sister has asked me to bring some for her. I’ll be in trouble if I don’t,” Rahul says.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, which seeks to oust the BJP from power in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, on Friday passed a resolution to contest 2024 general elections as a united front against the saffron party as the Opposition bloc held its third meeting in as many months.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Lalu Yadav said PM Modi had benefited because opposition parties were not together.

“We will fight this battle strongly and would like to assure Rahul Gandhi that we would be united, will be accommodative and there will be no problems or hurdles in seat sharing. Even while bearing losses we will strengthen INDIA and remove Modi from power”.

The RJD launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister, claiming that he had made fake promises of retrieving black money from Swiss banks. He also quipped that ISRO scientists that they should prepare to send PM Modi to “surya lok” in reference to the space agency’s first solar mission- Aditya L1- which was launched today.

