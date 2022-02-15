New Delhi: A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury. The fodder scam came to light when after reports of some government employees submitting false expense reports surfaced in 1996. The scandal had resulted in Lalu Yadav’s resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister. The case grew in magnitude and drew additional elements, such as politicians and businesses, over time, until a full-fledged mafia had formed. Jagannath Mishra, who served his first stint as the chief minister of Bihar in the mid-1970s, was also accused of involvement in the scam.Also Read - Hema Malini Breaks Silence on MP's Sexist Comment Comparing Roads to Her 'Cheeks': Not in Good Taste Also Read - Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife Rachel Iris Looks Regal in a Red Heavily Embroidered Lehenga, View Photos Also Read - Meet Rajshri, The Haryana Woman Who's Getting Married to Lalu's Son Tejashwi Yadav | See Pic