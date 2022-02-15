New Delhi: A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth and last fodder scam case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury. Out of five fodder scam cases, the Doranda Treasury numbering RC 47 (A)/96, is the biggest as it involves the highest amount of embezzled money ( ₹139.35 crore) and 170 accused.Also Read - Hema Malini Breaks Silence on MP's Sexist Comment Comparing Roads to Her 'Cheeks': Not in Good Taste

Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius, and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. K M Prasad are also named as the main accused. Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

The RJD supremo, who has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa treasuries. All cases are pertaining to the swindling of government funds meant for cattle fodder.

Fodder Scam

Fodder scam came to light after reports of some government employees submitting false expense reports surfaced in 1996. Crores of rupees were siphoned off from Doranda’s treasury and frivolous expense sheets were submitted without verification. The scandal had resulted in Lalu Yadav’s resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister.

The case grew in magnitude and drew additional elements, such as politicians and businesses, over time, until a full-fledged mafia had formed. Jagannath Mishra, who served his first stint as the chief minister of Bihar in the mid-1970s, was also accused of involvement in the scam.

The CBI had named Prasad as an accused in June 1997. The agency framed charges against Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

In September 2013, the trial court convicted Prasad, Mishra and 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Prasad was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court granted bail to Prasad in the case while in December 2017, CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison. Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Prasad in April 2021.