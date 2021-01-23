New Delhi: Giving an update about the health condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, Ranchi Hospital on Saturday said that the leader is stable hours deteriorating on Saturday. The medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, has advised that the veteran leader be shifted to AIIMS Delhi immediately for treatment. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Supremo's Health Deteriorates, Likely to Be Shifted to AIIMS

However, Lalu Yadav is currently undergoing treatment for a lung infection in Ranchi where he is serving a sentence after being convicted in the Bihar fodder scam. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Deteriorates, Daughter Misa Bharti Reaches Ranchi Hospital

Notably, the preparations for his shifting to Delhi started after the hospital got a go-ahead from the jail officials. An evening medical bulleting from RIMS stated that the former Bihar chief minister was stable. “His COVID test came out negative, blood report shows a normal infection, HRCT chest scan reflects pneumonia,” the statement read, adding that he will be moved to AIIMS, Delhi, as advised. Also Read - Sohum Shah Gains 12 Kgs to Play The Role of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Web-Series - All About His Transformation

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Lalu Prasad was having trouble in breathing and on Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Hospital authorities said that his family is arranging for an air ambulance to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi.

An eight-member medical board is examining Prasad’s health and he is likely to be shifted to AIIMS as soon as the experts submit their report. To send Prasad to Delhi, the jail authorities will also have to seek approval from the CBI court.

On Friday, Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader’s deteriorating health.