Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition is serious and he will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today to talk to him about his father's health. "Our family wants better treatment for him (Lalu Prasad Yadav) but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here, after all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Chief Minister tomorrow," Tejashwi Yadav said.

A report by Aaj Tak also said Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, may be shifted to AIIMS Delhi if his health condition worsens further. Lalu was rushed to the hospital on Thursday evening when his health suddenly worsened. He is suffering from kidney ailment, besides diabetes and high blood pressure.

With special permission of the jail administration, the RJD chief's wife Rabri Devi and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Friday evening. Lalu Prasad is serving jail term in Ranchi following his conviction in the fodder scam cases.

After paying a visit, Tejashwi said his sugar levels have shot up. According to the report, Lalu’s lungs have shown water deposition which could cause pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren is keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad’s health status. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Thursday.