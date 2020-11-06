Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case till November 27. According to the lawyers, the CBI is yet to file its counter on the case. The RJD chief had last month secured bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he is still in jail since the hearing on his bail plea is still pending the Dumka treasury case. Also Read - TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Appeasement Remark, Says Communalism Has No Place in Bengal

The former Bihar CM, convicted in four fodder scam cases, would be able to walk out of jail if he is granted bail in the case. He has already secured bail in three other cases. Prasad's lawyer Kapil Sibal, who attended the court session virtually, said the ailing RJD chief, currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, has served more than half the sentence that was awarded to him in the case.

The CBI objected to Sibal's assertion and said that it would take some to time to file a written reply on Prasad's health condition and his incarceration in this case. Sibal, however, claimed that the probe agency was "deliberately" delaying the matter. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, after taking all arguments into consideration, postponed hearing in the case till November 27.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

(With agency inputs)