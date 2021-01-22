Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Updates: The health of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on Friday deteriorated. He is undergoing treatment at RIIMS Ranchi. Lalu was rushed to the hospital on Thursday evening when his health suddenly worsened. He is suffering from kidney ailment, besides diabetes and high blood pressure. According to updates, his daughter, Misa Bharti has reached RIIMS to take updates about his health condition. Also Read - New Year's Gift: On The First Day of 2021, PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Light House Project in 6 States

The RIMS doctors have diagnosed that his kidneys are damaged to the extent of 75 per cent. Doctors could go for a dialysis if his kidneys' functioning deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, and wife Rabri Devi are also on the way to reach the hospital in a chartered flight from Patna.

According to updates, Lalu Prasad will undergo a CT scan on Friday to ascertain his exact health condition even as a senior officer said he was “stable and recovering”.

Officials at the Hotwar jail in Ranchi said that the former Bihar Chief Minister’s health had caused concern after he complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening. Subsequently, a team of doctors from Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences examined the RJD leader.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta also rushed to the RIMS and met with the doctors treating the veteran politician.

Jharkhand Inspector General of Police (Jails) Birendra Bhushon said that Lalu Prasad’s health had deteriorated on Thursday but was now “recovering and stable”. Earlier, Lalu Prasad also underwent a Covid test and was found negative.