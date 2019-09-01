New Delhi: The health condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has worsened. According to the doctors, his kidneys are not functioning properly, and blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating.

Yadav, who has been serving prison term in Birsa Munda Jail is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

Dr DK Jha, who has been looking after the RJD Chief ever since he was admitted to RIMS said that the blood infection is spreading in his body. He added that only 37 per cent of his kidney is functioning properly and upto 63 per cent has been damaged.”

He said there is an infection in Lalu Yadav’s blood. “Lalu Yadav had developed a small boil which later turned big. It has been operated on. Infection was also detected during the treatment of the boil. The kidney functioning has been reduced upto 37 per cent from 50 per cent. Yadav is being administered antibiotic medicine which has also reduced the kidney functioning.”

Speaking to PTI, Dr Umesh Prasad, one of the attending doctors said, “The GFR (glomerular filtration rate) has dropped. His kidneys are not functioning properly. His blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating. We can say he is not stable.”

“The former Bihar CM’s diet has also decreased compared to earlier. We are giving him medicines now,” he added.