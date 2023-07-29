Home

News

India

Watch: Lalu Yadav Plays Badminton Months After Kidney Transplant, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Lalu Yadav Plays Badminton Months After Kidney Transplant, Video Goes Viral

In the video, the 75-year-old politician can be seen having a good time while playing the sport.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was away from Bihar for close to seven months.

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, shared a video on his Instagram handle showcasing his father and party patriarch, Lalu Prasad Yadav, playing badminton at an indoor stadium.

Trending Now

In the video, the 75-year-old politician can be seen having a good time while playing the sport. He is also seen smiling after hitting the shuttle over the net. An old Hindi song, which also features badminton, can be heard in the background of the clip.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejashwi Yadav (@tejashwipdyadav)

Tejashwi Yadav shared the video with the caption, “Didn’t learn to fear, didn’t learn to bow down. Has fought, will fight, will not be afraid of jail and will win in the end.” In the caption the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister referred his father’s long legal battle in corruption cases, and allegations of the BJP using central probe agencies to silence him.

Notably, Lalu Prasad Yadav spent nearly seven months away from Bihar, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and recuperated at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti’s residence in Delhi.

After undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December of the previous year, Yadav senior returned to India in February this year. The RJD President had been unwell and receiving treatment in Singapore due to acute kidney complications. Fortunately, his daughter, Rohini, stepped forward as a donor for the much-needed transplant, which took place on December 5.

At 75 years old, Lalu Yadav had been grappling with health challenges, leading to the necessity of a kidney transplant. Currently, he is serving jail sentences in various fodder scam cases but is out on bail on medical grounds.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES