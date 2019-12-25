New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday confirmed that party supremo and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren as Jharkhand Chief Minister, scheduled for December 29.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former two-term Chief Minister of Bihar, is currently hospitalised at Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Earlier, there were reports that he might attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to media, and putting all speculations to rest, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Lalu ji is not well. He will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony on December 29.”

Earlier, congratulating Hemant Soren on the result day itself, the RJD founder-president had tweeted: “The great people of Jharkhand have once again proved that politics of arrogance and lies shall be defeated everywhere.”

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine, collectively called the ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ won a simple majority in the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, winning 47 seats and thus comfortably crossing the majority mark of 42. Of this, while the JMM won 30 seats and emerged as the single-largest party, the Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat.

The BJP, which was voted out of power despite being the only government in the state to complete its term, was reduced to just 25 seats. Raghubar Das, who resigned as Chief Minister on Monday itself, lost his own Assembly seat, going down to BJP rebel Saryu Roy.