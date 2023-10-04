By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lalu Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi, Son Tejashwi And Daughter Misa Bharti Get Bail In land-For-Jobs Scam
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti, in connection with th
New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
Trending Now
#WATCH | Delhi: Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti reach Rouse Avenue Court.
They will appear in court in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. pic.twitter.com/TrsylQadUs
— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.