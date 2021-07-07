New Delhi: As cases of Lambda variant of Covid-19 come to light from across 30 nations, government officials today clarified that no infection of the aforesaid strain has been reported in India so far. According to reports, the new variant is being said to have originated from Peru where it is the dominant strain.Also Read - Lambda Variant of Covid-19, 'Deadlier' Than Delta Strain, Found in Over 30 Countries | What we Know so Far

At least six cases of the Lambda strain have also been detected in the UK till date, with the health ministry calling the variant much more dangerous than the Delta variant. The UK is already fighting a battle against the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

LAMBDA variant of coronavirus not reported in India so far: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

According to reports, the researchers are worried that the Lambda variant may be “more infectious than the Delta variant”. Recently, Public Health England in the UK recognised the variant as having “a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies”. (ALSO READ: Lambda Variant of Covid-19, ‘Deadlier’ Than Delta Strain, Found in Over 30 Countries | What we Know so Far)

While the lambda strain is the dominant strain in Peru, in Chile, it accounts for more than 31 per cent of the samples from May and June. The strain is being said to have increased transmissibility, but researchers say more evidence is needed to establish the fact.