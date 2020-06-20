New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China at the Ladakh border, the Narendra Modi government and Congress have started their own he-said-she-said tussle. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday evening fired back at the Prime Minister saying the clarification is a ‘lame attempt to obfuscate the truth’. Also Read - PM Modi Launches 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' to Create Jobs For Migrants Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier today, the central government released a statement on Friday's all-party meet over the situation at Galwan Valley, noting that attempts were being made in certain quarters to give a 'mischievous' interpretation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, where he said that no one entered Indian territory.

"It was made clear (in yesterday's all-party meeting) that this Government will not allow any unilateral change of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," the statement from Prime Minister's Office read.

Hours later, however, Surjewala made a comment saying the PMO statement “belittles gravity of the situation” at the LAC. “It’s clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth,” he said.

“We sincerely urge PM Modi to follow ‘Raj Dharma’, rise to protect India’s national security and territorial integrity,” the Congress leader furthered.

Subsequently, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav also joined the bandwagon and said, “We don’t need clarifications, we need the truth.”

The PMO statement had asserted that PM Modi was clear that India would firmly respond to any attempts to transgress the LAC, adding that he especially emphasised that unlike earlier, the Indian troops are now decisively countering any attempted transgression of the LAC.