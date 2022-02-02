Lamlai Assembly Constituency: The state of Manipur had always been Indian National Congress’s bastion, till 2017, when Nongthombam Biren Singh became the first Chief Minister belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, even in 2017 Assembly polls, the Lamlai Assembly constituency voted for the grand old party with Ksh. Biren Singh of Indian National Congress registering a massive win against BJP’s Khongbantabam Ibomcha.Also Read - Sitapur Assembly Election 2022: SP Held This Seat For 15 Years, But Now BJP Rules It. What Will Happen in This Election?

This year, the Lamlai Assembly Constituency will cast the ballot on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10. Also Read - Lucknow Cantt Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP be Able to Retain This High-Profile Seat 'Safe'?

2019 Lok Sabha Polls:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Gangotri: With Battle Lines Drawn, This Seat Will Witness a Triangular Contest as AAP Makes its Debut

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).