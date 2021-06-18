New Delhi: The Lancet medical journal has warned India of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases and listed eight ‘urgent actions’ that must be taken to tackle it. The June 12 issue of the Lancet was authored by 21 people including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Stricter Restrictions to Return Amid Possibility of Third Wave? BIG Updates For Mumbaikars Here

Following are the eight recommendations proposed in the journal that are meant to be undertaken by the central and state governments "to amplify and synthesise what must be done urgently."