New Delhi: A day after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former Union Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel will on Friday appear before the probe agency for questioning. He is under the ED scanner for his alleged deals between Millennium Developers promoted by him and his wife Varsha with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide late Iqbal Mirchi’s family members.

On October 15, the ED had summoned Patel to appear before it on Friday for questioning. The ED will question him at its Mumbai office and will record his statement under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

Soon after Patel was summoned by the ED on Wednesday, he clarified that there was no wrongdoing in the Ceejay House deal and all the news reports surfaced online were speculative.

Saying that he does not have ideas as to who leaked the important documents, Patel had said the matter is under investigation and hence he won’t comment on it further.

“No idea who has leaked these documents, it is a matter under investigation and so I did not want to comment,” he said.

According to ED officials, Patel’s Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd constructed a building called Ceejay House in 2006-07 and its third and fourth floors were transferred to Mirchi’s wife Hajra Iqbal.

The land on which the building tower was made is said to be owned by Mirchi. Investigators claim the land was purchased from the proceeds of crime of money laundering, drugs trafficking and alleged extortion crimes.

Prior to questioning Patel, the ED earlier this week had questioned Mirchi’s brother-in-law Mukhtar Memon, who controls most of the properties in India.

(With inputs from agencies)