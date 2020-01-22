New Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad will on Wednesday visit the national capital and attend Notably, a Delhi court had yesterday allowed Chandrashekhar Azad, accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here last month, to visit Delhi for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule.

Following the development, the Bhim Army chief took to Twitter to thank the judiciary, adding this would further “calling it the victory of the Constitution”.

He then informed of his schedule. “I am coming to Delhi tomorrow, we will not allow the BJP government working to break the country to form a government in Delhi,” he asserted.

In another tweet, Azad said that he would join protesters at Shaheen Bagh, calling the place “the land of our struggle”. Notably, Shaheen Bagh is witnessing anti-CAA protests for over a month now.

“Friends, Jai Bhim, this evening I am coming to Shaheen Bagh, the land of our struggle.”

जय भीम साथियों, माननीय न्यायालय ने मुझे दिल्ली आने की इजाजत दे दी है मैं न्यायपालिका का धन्यवाद करता हूँ,इससे न्यायपालिका में लोगों का विश्वास और बढ़ेगा। यह संविधान की जीत है। मैं कल दिल्ली आ रहा हूँ देश को तोड़ने का काम कर रही भाजपा सरकार को हम दिल्ली में सरकार नही बनाने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/uJn3bhjpX5 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 21, 2020

The court had earlier restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any ‘dharna’ till the elections in the national capital, while granting him bail in the case.

On December 21 last year, Azad was arrested after he led a march from the Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was sent to the judicial custody till January 18 at the Tihar jail. He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi’s Daryaganj area.