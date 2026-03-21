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Land rates hiked in Noida: Check out new rates of plots, flats to become more expensive, prices go up by...

Land rates hiked in Noida: Check out new rates of plots, flats to become more expensive, prices go up by…

Noida airport real estate impact: As soon as the inauguration date of Noida International Airport was announced, property prices in Yamuna City have increased by 3.58 percent.

Land rates hiked in Noida: Check out new rates of plots, flats to become more expensive, prices go up by...

Property prices in Yamuna City have increased just a day after the Noida International Airport’s inauguration date was announced. The board of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) approved a 3.58 percent increase in allotment rates. The new rates will take effect April 1.

The board meeting, chaired by Chairman Alok Kumar on Friday, also approved a budget of ₹11,811 crore for the financial year 2026-27, which is higher than other authorities in the district.

Increase in allotment rates

The board has increased land rates for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial categories. Under the new rates, residential plot prices have risen from ₹35,000 per square meter to ₹36,260, while commercial rates have risen from ₹84,000 to ₹87,010 per square meter.

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Rates for group housing, institutional and corporate offices have also been increased similarly.

Budget of Rs 11,811 crore, focus on land purchase

The Yamuna Authority has approved a budget of ₹11,811 crore this time. The largest expenditure will be on land acquisition. Approximately ₹2,011 crore has been earmarked for development work.

Major investment in airports and connectivity

A total of ₹502 crore has been allocated for participation in the Noida International Airport project. Additionally, ₹300 crore will be spent to improve multimodal connectivity, making access to the airport and surrounding areas easier.

New plans and projects

In the board meeting, instructions were given to amend the bid documents of the Heritage City project to be developed under Raya Urban Centre.

Additionally, a plan to establish a traffic park and training center in the Jewar area has also been approved. This project will be developed through CSR funds in collaboration with the Honda India Foundation, while the land will be provided free of charge by the Yamuna Authority.

Formation of committees

Two separate committees have been formed to determine rates for transport and multiple land use. These committees will also include finance officers from the Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

Price rise due to Jewar airport?

The wait for flights to Jewar Airport will soon be over. The inauguration date for Noida International Airport (Jewar) has been announced. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has announced when flights will begin operating from Noida International Airport. He has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration. It remains to be seen whether the Prime Minister will be free on that day. With his inauguration, passengers will begin receiving direct flights to major cities across the country, facilitating travel and connectivity in the region.

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