Land Subsidence Only In Some Parts Of Joshimath, Not Entire City; State In Talks With ISRO | Key Points

Institutional experts and scientists from across the country are working to get more information about the phenomena and suggest some measures to ensure the safety of the local residents.

Joshimath Landslide: Only some parts of Joshimath has developed cracks, claims state government.

Joshimath Landslide Crisis: As around 500 houses developed cracks and earth began to sink in the Joshimath city of Uttarakhand due to land subsidence, the authorities claim that only a particular area is affected and not the entire city. Joshimath went on high alert after huge cracks developed in buildings and roads in the city after which the state government sprung into action.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held two high-level meetings on Friday and also visited the affected areas to assure people of their safety. “The problem of land subsidence is only in a particular area of Joshimath, not the entire town. This is the reason we are able to resettle the affected people in hotels or homestays in safer areas of the town,” District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana told ANI.

STATE GOVERNMENT IN TALKS WITH ISRO

Currently, the top priority of the administration is to save lives and institutional experts and scientists from across the country are working to get more information about the phenomena and suggest some measures to ensure the safety of the local residents.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered some urgent steps and instructed evacuations from the danger zones. He also informed that the government is in consultations with officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“It is too early to say what caused the land subsidence. Our experts, geoscientists, and different agencies and ministries of the state and central governments, including IIT Roorkee, are constantly assessing the situation and looking into the reasons for subsidence. Talks are on with ISRO as well. It would be too early to say what caused this,” he further added.

Experts point towards unplanned constructions and extreme weather events for the land subsidence phenomenon.

On Friday, the state government announced ₹4,000 for all the affected families for the next six months. The money will be distributed from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. The government has also ordered a ban on construction works around Joshimath.

PROBLEM PERSISTED FOR OVER A YEAR BEFORE FINAL COLLAPSE

The grave problem of land subsidence in Joshimath only came to light when a temple collapsed on Friday evening. However, the problem has been persisting for over a year and the temple collapse incident only further alarmed the residents who have been living under constant fear amid heavily cracked walls of their houses.

“The problem began 14-15 months back in Gandhinagar area and then spread to other areas like Suneel, Manohar Bagh, Singdhar and Marwari,” former Joshimath municipal chairman Rishi Prasad Sati said.

“Saklani family’s house collapsed in Suneel but the alarm bells went ringing when huge cracks appeared around a fortnight ago on the walls of hotels Mountain View and Malari Inn, leading to their closure,” he said. “Five families who lived in houses beneath the hotels lost their homes after that,” he added.

“People are supporting their residences with the help of bamboo poles and tucking rags into chinks,” Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati said.

Around 561 residential structures, including two big hotels here, have been damaged by landslides, according to a government survey conducted on Wednesday. However, the actual damage is estimated to be higher than the government estimate.

A large part of Badrinath National Highway is in the grip of landslide. A water stream suddenly gushed out in JP Colony near Marwari a couple of days back scaring residents. Ravigram, Gandhinagar, Manoharbagh, Singhadhar wards of Joshimath municipality have seen maximum number of landslides.

Being in seismic Zone V, there is a huge risk of harm to life and property if an earthquake occurs in the region.

RELIGIOUS AND STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE OF JOSHIMATH

Joshimath is the last border town of strategic, religious and tourist importance. It is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli. It is also known as the place where Adi Guru Shankaracharya subjected himself to penance centuries ago. Apart from being a religious and cultural city, it is one of the largest towns near the India-China border and also a very important place from the strategic point of view due to its unique location.