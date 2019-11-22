New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Friday informed that the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which supports land-holding farmer families and those working in allied sectors linked to agriculture, does not provide income or any other benefit to landless labourers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala on Friday noted that even those working in the allied sectors will not benefit from this Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Responding to the supplementary questions asked by members in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday,

He said it is for the states to determine who will get the Rs 6,000 assistance under the Centre’s scheme. Replying to another supplementary question on whether landless labourers and cultivators are covered under schemes meant for farmers, Rupala said landless labourers cannot get benefits of schemes meant for farmers unless the states identify them as farmers.

In a written reply, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: “Agriculture being a state subject, the state governments undertake the implementation of programmes/schemes for development of the sector. Government of India supplements the efforts of the state governments through various schemes/programmes”. He said the Central government provides income support to all land-holding farmer families in the country having cultivable land as per land records of the concerned state or Union Territory.

(With agency inputs)