Srinagar: The landlines in Jammu and Ladakh region are fully functional and daytime restrictions have been fully lifted from 92 police stations, said J&K official in the latest update on the prevailing situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 revoking the special status.

The J&K Principal Secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal said that the recent relaxation made the 90% of the valley free of day time restrictions of any kind.

“Over 26,000 landlines are functional in the Valley. In Jammu and Ladakh, landlines and mobile phones are fully functional. Day time restrictions have been fully lifted from 92 police stations,” said Kansal.

“All essentials supplies continue in the Valley, major hospitals in Srinagar have been functioning normally,” he added.

The update on the J&K situation holds importance after the US senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders, speaking at a public meeting, said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in the region after the revocation of Article 370.

“The communication blockade must be lifted immediately and the US government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN-backed peaceful resolution that supports the will of Kashmiri people,” he had said.