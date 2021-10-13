New Delhi: India will cross the landmark one billion, or 100 crore, COVID-19 vaccine doses next week either on Monday or Tuesday, a top Health Ministry source told a news channel on Wednesday. It must be noted that over 96.7 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till today.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Preparing For Surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh Covid Cases a Day, Says Govt; Calls October-December 'Crucial'

As per the data from CoWIN, a total of 30.25 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till Wednesday. More than 50 per cent of the administered vaccines have been reported for the second dose.

Speaking to NDTV, the top health ministry official said that approximately 73 per cent of the adult population of the country had at least received the first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, nearly 30 per cent have received both doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus.

To celebrate the 71st birthday of PM Modi, the Centre had administered over 2.5 crore doses in a day. The day was also marked to cross one crore doses of vaccine in a day for the fourth time. The Indian Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical company SerumInstitute have told Centre that it will provide a total of 22 crore doses of Covishield this month.

The official further revealed that India’s first indigenous vaccine Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech is expected to roll six crore vaccines. Meanwhile, 60 lakh vaccine doses of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D-are likely to roll.

According to him, Covaxin has been cleared from the 11 nations that comprise Iran, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Guyana, Venezuela, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Philippines, and Paraguay. The sources further added that Covaxin has been recognized for travel purposes in countries like Germany, Estonia, Greece, Belarus, Hungary Serbia, and Lebanon.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry stated that the SOPs have already been issued which includes wearing masks and maintaining the social distancing.