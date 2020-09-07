New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle which is set to define the future of long-range missile systems and aerial platforms. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaches Tehran to Discuss India's Bilateral Ties With Iran

"The DRDO has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

"I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them," the Defence Minister tweeted, sharing a video clip of the test launch.

Successful flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island off the cost of Odisha today.

The ‘Made in India’ HSTDV of the DRDO was launched at around 11 AM today from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha.

The hypersonic vehicle is based on hypersonic propulsion technologies that powers cruise missiles and operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines, the officials said.