New Delhi: A landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the historic passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years,” he added.

After hours of heated discussions and chaos in the Upper House of Parliament, the contentious citizenship bill was passed by the house with 117 votes in favour and 92 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured that the bill will not hurt the sentiments or upset people belonging to any community. “The people who are worried that minorities of this country will be subjected to injustice, it will not happen,” he said.

Shah also thanked PM Modi and the supporters in a tweet saying that with this bill, “the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true.”

“As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today. Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people. I thank everyone for their support,” Shah said.

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday in a smooth win with 311 ‘ayes’ and 80 ‘noes’.

Soon to be a law, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.