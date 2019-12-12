New Delhi: A six-and-a-half-hour-long rattling discussion in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday evening as the upper house of the Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 with 125 votes in favour, soon to turn into law with President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval.

The highly-debated bill was passed even as several parts of the Northeast ensued in violent protests. Streets have been boiling with protests that have battered normal life in many parts of Assam and Tripura, starting from burning public buses to clashes with security forces.

Tabled in both – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the bill received immense slack for being non-inclusive of Muslim communities belonging to countries that are part of the legislation.

Here are the key highlights of the day: