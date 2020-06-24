New Delhi: After Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced a number of crucial decisions taken by the Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said landmark decisions have been taken which are aimed at accelerating economic growth of the country. Also Read - Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana: How This Scheme Will Help 25,000 Migrant Workers Across India?

“During today’s Cabinet meeting, landmark decisions have been taken aimed at accelerating economic growth, our strides in space as well as assisting our farmers, villages and small businesses. Crores of Indians will gain from the decisions,” PM Modi said. Also Read - India-China Face-off a Full Blown Crisis: Sonia Gandhi at CWC

Talking about Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh becoming international airport, PM Modi said that the connectivity will improve significantly and more tourists will also mean better opportunities for the local population. Also Read - ‘Millions Will Slip Into Poverty’: Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Modi Again, Demands Free Food Grains For Poor Till Sept

“Great news for Uttar Pradesh, tourism and those inspired by the noble thoughts of Lord Buddha! Kushinagar Airport will now be an international airport. Connectivity will improve significantly. More tourists and pilgrims will also mean better opportunities for the local population,” he said.

PM Modi also said that the setting up of the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund augurs well for the sector. “It will boost the income of our hardworking farmers. Investment and sectoral infrastructure, especially in dairies will get an impetus,” he added.

Talking about the interest subvention scheme for Shishu loan accounts, PM Modi said that the Centre is always committed to a vibrant MSME sector.

“The Cabinet approved an interest subvention scheme for Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. This scheme would provide valuable support and stability to small businesses,” he said.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Union Minister Javadekar announced that the Union Cabinet has approved 2 per cent interest subvention to Shishu loan category borrowers under PM Mudra Yojna.

“The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers,” Javadekar said.