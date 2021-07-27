Shimla: Around 60 to 80 tourists in Himachal Pradesh have been stranded in two villages of the Kinnaur district as a result of multiple landslides on July 25 that blocked roads. Most of the tourists are stuck in Chhitkul and Rakshak, the last villages of the Bapsa valley, as the Sangla-Chhitkul road was forced shut for traffic in view of the heavy rains and landslides, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sidiq said on Tuesday.Also Read - Himachal Landslide Victim's Tweet Just 25 Mins Before Being Hit by Boulders Goes Viral

The district administration is facing difficulty in clearing the heavy boulders from the road. The owners of apple orchards are further objecting to the boulders being dumped near their orchards located down the road, the official added.

According to the authorities, the road is expected to be opened for traffic by Tuesday evening.

Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller near Basteri in Kinnaur. Among those killed was an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, whose final tweet, minutes before the vehicle was hit, went viral on social media platforms.

“Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed,” she posted with a picture of her posing at Nagasti ITBP check-post.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Multiple landslides triggered by rains occurred near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul road, resulting in the collapse of a bridge and damage to some vehicles.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh faces severe rainfall and landslides every year. Tourists are usually advised to avoid these roads during this time of the year.