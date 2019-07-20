Mysuru: Heavy rainfall in the area and subsequent landslide has hit the rail services of Mysuru Division of South Western Railway.

Railway tracks between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road ghat section have been suspended following the landslide in the area which has led to the cancellation of four trains and diversion of two trains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Southwest monsoon covered the entire country today, July 19.

According to the IMD, favourable monsoon circulations have led to ‘light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls’ over West Rajasthan during past 24 hours.

Thus the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of west Rajasthan and hence covered the entire country today against its normal date of July 15.

This year, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 8, 2019, against its normal date of June 1, 2019.

The further advance of southwest monsoon over south, central & east India was delayed by about 10 to 15 days against their normal dates mainly due to formation of Cyclone, VAYU over the Arabian Sea.

Due to this delay in onset & advance of southwest monsoon 2019, rainfall during June 2019 was 112.1 mm against its normal rainfall of 166.9 mm (deficient by 33%).

However, rainfall activity increased in the month of July and the all India rainfall during 1st to July 19, 2019, is 165.7 mm against its normal rainfall of 170.5 mm (deficient by 3%).